Chadar sent by Vasundhara Raje offered at Ajmer dargah

Ajmer, March 24 (IANS) A ‘chadar; sent by Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje was offered at the shrine of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti here on Saturday on the occasion of 806th Urs of the revered Sufi saint.

A delegation, comprising Education Minister Vasudev Devnani, state Haj Committee chairman Ameen Pathan, Parliamentary Secretary Suresh Rawat and Madarsa Board chairman Mehrunisa Tank, prayed for the peace and prosperity of the state after offering the chadar at the dargah.

Pathan also read out the message sent by Raje.

–IANS

