Chalakudy sitting MP Innocent votes, cracks jokes

Chalakudy (Kerala) April 23 (IANS) Ace comedian and sitting Chalakudy Lok Sabha member Innocent on Tuesday cast his vote here at one of his many schools that he had studied in.

“I studied in this school, where I voted just now. Standing in the school balcony, the first thing I recalled was that I had spend most of my time in this verandah, than inside the class.

“I was always given timeouts, and was always standing there. When I told this to my son, he told me his position was also similar. You should understand that I have a record of studying in practically every school in Irinjalakuda,” said Innocent.

The giant slayer of 2014 had trounced sitting Congress member P.C. Chacko. This time he is pitted against Congress veteran Benny Behanan, who is also the United Democratic Front (UDF) convenor and also senior BJP leader A.N. Radhakrishnan.

“Last time, whenever I used to see huge crowds around me, I asked myself, will these transform into votes, and I used to be tensed. But this time I am not, as people have been surprised that I have been able to do a lot of good developmental work,” said Innocent.

He said that this time also superstar Mammootty has campaigned for him.

“Suresh Gopi, today belongs to a different party, but he was with me last elections. Many from the film industry are not comfortable to campaign,” added Innocent.

–IANS

sg/in