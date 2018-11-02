Champions League: Hoffenheim rallies to hold Lyon

Lyon (France), Nov 8 (IANS) Pavel Kaderabek scored an injury time equaliser as Hoffenheim secured a 2-2 draw away in their UEFA Champions League group F match here.

Lyon’s captain and France World Cup winner, Nabil Fekir, opened the scoring in the 19th minute for the home side on Wednesday night, bundling in after the ball had ricocheted around the Hoffenheim penalty area, reports Efe.

The French team doubled their lead less than 10 minutes later, Tanguy Ndombele side footing in a deflected shot from near the penalty spot after excellent work down the left flank.

Lyon appeared to be cruising to an easy win that would have put them just one point behind group leaders Manchester City, especially after Hoffenheim’s Kasim Nuhu was sent off just after half time for a second bookable offense.

The Germans rallied from that setback impressively, halving the deficit on the hour through Andrej Kramaric’s bouncing shot from long range.

That goal set up a nervy end, particularly as Lyon continued to squander presentable goal-scoring chances to put the game to bed.

The Germans completed their comeback in stoppage time when Kaderabek timed his run perfectly to arrive on cue at the back post and tap in after an outswinging free-kick.

The result leaves Lyon in second place on six points, three behind group leaders City, while Hoffenheim are third after picking up their third draw of the competition.

