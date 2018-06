Breda (Holland), June 23 (IANS) India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 in the inaugural match of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Saturday.

Ramandeep Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh and Lalit Upadhyay scored for the men in blue who complete dominated their opponents throughout.

India will now take on Argentina in their second match on Sunday.

–IANS

