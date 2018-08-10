Champs Ishaan, Shahan, Debarun to represent India at LeMans finals

Bengaluru, Aug 13 (IANS) Bengaluru’s Ishaan Madhesh, Agra’s Shahan Ali Mohsin and Delhi’s Debarun Banerjee bagged the top honours in their respective classes as the curtains came down on the MSport X30 Karting Challenge 2018 at the Meco Kartopia Circuit here on Monday.

All three winners will get the opportunity to represent India at the IAME International Finals in LeMans, France later this year.

Ishaan set the pace in the X30 Cadet category, winning four out of the five races over two days to grab 37 points and clinch the championship with a total tally of 178 points.

Rohaan Madesh (145 points) and Satvik Raju (115) finished second and third respectively in the overall standings.

The X30 Junior category saw the championship battle go down to the wire, with Shahan (148 points) emerging the winner.

He was tied on points with Arjun Syam but was declared the champion as he had won more races through the season. Suriya Varthan of Coimbatore took home the third position with a total of 141 points.

Even though Debarun of BPC did not have his best round, taking just 24 points over the weekend, he finished on top of the table in the X30 Senior category thanks to his brilliant run through the season.

Debarun finished with 159 points, well ahead of Bala Prasath (132 points) and Sohil Shah (113 points) who settled for the second and third places.



