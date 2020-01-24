Chance the Rapper to host ‘Punk’d’ revival

Los Angeles, Jan 25 (IANS) Chance the Rapper has been roped in to host the revival of the prank show “Punk’d”.

MTV Studios announced Chance as the host of “Punk’d”, which returns to the short form content platform Quibi, reports variety.com.

“Punk’d” was a popular hidden camera practical joke reality show, which aired for ten seasons on MTV and was created by Hollywood star Ashton Kutcher along with Jason Goldberg. Kutcher also hosted the show, which first aired in 2003. The show targeted Hollywood stars, and the reboot will make use of augmented reality to make the pranks bolder.

“Punk’d is one of MTV’s most iconic franchises. I grew up watching this show and it’s surreal to be in the driver’s seat this time around on Quibi,” said Chance.

Lately, Chance the Rapper ha sbeen active in the reality TV scene. Last year, he appeared as a judge alongside Cardi B and Tip “T.I.” Harris on the rapping competition series, “Rhythm + Flow”.

The new “Punk’d” will consist of 20 episodes, of under 10 minutes each.

The series is one of dozens in the works at Quibi, which is slated to launch on April 6, 2020.

