Chandigarh airport remains partially shut owing to dust

Chandigarh, June 15 (IANS) Most of the domestic and international flights from Chandigarh International Airport remained suspended on the second day on Friday owing to low visibility due to dust, officials said.

The Met office said the situation is likely to improve late on Friday when there are chances of rainfall.

“Most of the flights remained grounded due to poor visibility. However, late in the afternoon two flights, one bound for Bangkok, were operated,” an official at the Chandigarh International Airport told IANS.

He said all passengers bound for Dubai were transferred to Delhi via road.

Local Met office director Surinder Paul said that western disturbances were approaching the region which will bring rain either on Friday night or Saturday morning and help improve the situation.

The dust will settle down after the rainfall, he added.

Air quality and visibility levels have been hit in the region by the dust haze.

In view of dust pollution, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board has issued an advisory that no construction activity could be carried out till Saturday in districts falling under the National Capital Region.

–IANS

vg/him/bg