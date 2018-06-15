Chandigarh airport remains shut owing to dust

Chandigarh, June 15 (IANS) All national and international flights from the Chandigarh International Airport remained suspended on Friday, the second day, owing to low visibility due to dust, officials said.

The Met office said the situation is likely improve late Friday night when there are chances of rainfall.

“All flights remained grounded due to poor viability,” an official at the Chandigarh International Airport told IANS.

He said all passengers bound for Dubai were transferred to Delhi from Chandigarh via road.

Local Met office director Surinder Paul said that western disturbances were approaching the region which will bring rains either on Friday night or Saturday morning and help improve the situation.

The dust will settle down after the rainfall, he added.

