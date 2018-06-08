Chandigarh airport shut owing to dust

Chandigarh, June 14 (IANS) Operations at the Chandigarh International Airport were hit on Thursday owing to low visibility due to dust, officials said. The Met office said the situation is likely improve late Friday night when there are chances of rainfall.

“All flights remained grounded due to bad weather,” an official at the Chandigarh International Airport told IANS.

Local Met office director Surinder Paul said that a ‘western disturbance’ is approaching the region which will bring rains either on Friday night or Saturday morning and settle down the dust.

Due to the dusty weather, the day temperature has come down but the nights are warmer, he added.

–IANS

