Chandigarh Congress councillor sentenced to jail for cheating

Chandigarh, April 3 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and Chandigarh councillor Devinder Singh Babla was on Tuesday sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment in a case of cheating.

Babla, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, was convicted in the cheating case by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashwani Kumar Mehta on March 27.

He was held guilty in a cheating case pertaining to allotment of platforms in the Sector 26 grain market here in August 2009.

Babla, who was the Market Committee chief at that time, was held guilty under Sections 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code.

It was alleged that out of the 59 licences for platforms, 10 ineligible persons were also allotted these.

–IANS

