Chandigarh Police told to use facemasks

Chandigarh, March 5 (IANS) Chandigarh Police on Thursday issued an advisory to its employees and officers to wear facemasks while performing public duties in view of the coronavirus scare.

A decision is this regard was taken to keep close tabs on the situation triggered by the global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Five suspected cases of coronavirus have been reported at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research here. All are residents of Chandigarh.

Doctors said that in all the suspected cases, the patients are stable and under constant monitoring.

–IANS

