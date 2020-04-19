Chandigarh provides healthcare to elderly at home

Chandigarh, April 19 (IANS) Extending a helping hand amid the coronavirus crisis, the Chandigarh administration has started providing medical help to senior citizens at their doorsteps, according to an official, here on Sunday.

“The administration sends ambulance and doctors to senior citizens’ houses on receipt of telephonic request. It happens only in Chandigarh,” Advisor Manoj Parida said in a tweet.

He said rapid antibody testing had started in the city for influenza like illness as per the advice of medical experts. The administration has issued an advisory to the chemists, asking them to keep personal details of purchasers of medicines for cold, cough, flu, etc.

Three coronavirus cases were reported here on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 26. They are family contacts of a 53-year-old woman, who tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday.

–IANS

vg/pcj