Chandigarh school kids give ‘Thank you’ cards to Army personnel

Chandigarh, Feb 7 (IANS) Army personnel were in for a surprise on Tuesday when students of Chandigarh-based schools handed over ‘Thank you’ cards to them for their selfless and gallant service to the nation.

Around 50 ‘Peace Club’ students and teachers of Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, and Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary School, Sector 40, presented handmade ‘Thank You’ greeting cards and flowers to Army troopers in the ‘N’ Area of Chandigarh.

“The cards featured children’s artwork, words and line in praise and respect of gallant soldiers of Indian Army,” said Pramod Sharma, coordinator of NGO Yuvsatta, which organised the ceremony.

The soldiers were happy to receive the cards and flowers from the students.

Sharma said that Yuvsatta, in association with local schools, had started the ‘Thanks Giving Week’, which is organised in the first week of February every year.

“School students present ‘Thank You Greeting Cards’ and bouquet of flowers to encourage the noble souls serving us like traffic policemen, fire brigade personnel, police officials, municipal staff, doctors in dispensaries or hospitals, defence and para-military personnel, postman and even school’s transport drivers, sweepers and others. Their work helps sustain vibrant, healthy communities for us all,” Sharma added.

Appreciating the initiative and motivating students, Sister Supreeta, Principal of Carmel Convent School, said: “The world could be a better place if we start recognising the services of people who do so much for us and whose services we at times take for granted.”

