Chandimal pleads not guilty, hearing after end of 2nd Test

St. Lucia, June 18 (IANS) Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal has pleaded not guilty to breaching Article 2.2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct and, as such, match referee Javagal Srinath will hold a hearing following the conclusion of the second Test against the West Indies here on Monday.

According to an International Cricket Council (ICC) statement, on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Ian Gould, and third umpire Richard Kettleborough had charged Chandimal after play on Saturday with changing the condition of the ball in breach of clause 41.3 of the global cricket body’s playing conditions.

The officials laid the charge after television footage from the final session’s play on Friday appeared to show the Sri Lanka captain taking out sweets from his left pocket and putting those in his mouth, before applying the artificial substance to the ball which the umpires viewed as an attempt to change its condition.

Video evidence will be used in the hearing, which will also be attended by the match officials as well as members of the Sri Lanka team management.

According to ICC rules, all level 2 breaches carry an imposition of a fine between 50 percent to 100 percent of the applicable match fee and/or up to two suspension points, and three or four demerit points.

–IANS

