Chandra Bose accuses Trinamool of attacking BJP polling agents

Kolkata, May 19 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Kolkata South Chandra Kumar Bose on Sunday accused the Trinamool Congress of attacking his party’s polling agents in various parts of the constituency and urged the Election Commission to play a more proactive role.

Visiting the pooling booth at Mitra Institution where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to cast her vote, Bose said there was an “atmosphere of violence” there.

“Our polling agents have been attacked at several places. This atmosphere of violence is not good for a prestigious constituency like South Kolkata. There are still a few hours left. I urge the Election Commission to be more proactive and send more forces,” said Bose, the grand nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

–IANS

mgr-bdc/ssp/arm