Chandrababu alleges BJP plot to politically weaken Andhra

Vijayawada, June 2 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday alleged that the BJP is hatching a “big conspiracy” in collusion with his rivals to politically destabilise the state.

He suspects that “Operation Garuda” allegedly planned by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state involves YSR Congress Party chief Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan and former CBI Joint Director V.V. Lakshminarayana.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief was addressing “Nava Nirmana Deeksha” meeting here to mark four years of bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu, whose party pulled out of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre in March over its refusal to accord special status to the state, said Operation Garuda alleged by actor Sivaji appeared to be true.

Sivaji, who was earlier with the BJP, alleged a few months ago that the party was launching Operation Garuda with the help of Jagan and Pawan in Andhra Pradesh to finish the TDP.

Naidu also added the name of Lakshminarayana to the list, saying that the former CBI official was making baseless against the TDP government.

Lakshminarayana, a high profile CBI officer, recently took voluntary retirement and is expected to enter active politics.

The TDP leader said even before people could recover from the wounds caused by bifurcation, a sense of insecurity was being created with the politics of conspiracy.

Naidu, however, advised the BJP to try its conspiracy in some other state and warned that Telugu people would give a befitting reply.

He alleged that the Centre was humiliating the state at every step and was meting out step-motherly treatment to the state.

He ran around in Delhi to get special status for the state but Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heart did not melt, he said.

Naidu took the pledge for rebuilding the state and for achieving his goal of making Andhra Pradesh one of the top three states in the country by 2022.

The government organised similar meetings across the state, where ministers and ruling party leaders administered the pledge to people.

