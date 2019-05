Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reached here on Monday to hold a meeting with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee.

The Telegu Desham Party (TDP) chief will hold a meeting with Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress supremo, at her Kalighat residence regarding the post poll alliance of the opposition parties.

–IANS

