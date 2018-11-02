Chandranathan appointed as DG of Meghalaya Police

Shillong, Nov 6 (IANS) Special Director General, Railways of Assam, R Chandranathan, was on Tuesday appointed as the full-fledged Director General of Meghalaya Police.

Chandranathan replaced Swaraj Bir Singh who superannuated on July 31, 2018.

The Conrad Sangma-led government had appointed R Awasthi, who retired on September 30, and R.P. Agarwal, Director General (Prisons), was appointed as acting DGP.

According to the government notification, Chandranthan was appointed as Meghalaya police chief on the recommendation of the Union Public Service Commission.

On October 1, the UPSC had cleared the names of R.P. Agarwal, R Chandranathan and Assam’s Additional Dierctor General of Police in-charge Training and Armed Police A.K. Sinha Casshyap.

