Chanel designs head to auction

New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANSlife) A treasure trove of 177 memorable designs by iconic French fashion house Chanel will go under the hammer at Sothebys Milan later in November.

Since its foundation in 1910, the haute couture label has been synonymous with luxury and glamour, and this auction will chart decades of timeless trends.

Presenting vivid bags in every imaginable colour, elegant dresses, unique jewellery and an abundance of coveted accessories all from the vast wardrobe of a devoted lover of fashion.

The exhibition will take place at the neoclassical Palazzo Serbelloni in Milan on December 3-4. Ahead of the auction, the collection was modelled by Italian collector Cecilia Matteucci Lavarini. The online sale is from November 29 to December 5.

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

sj/tb/lh