Change in CM is what Jharkhand voters seek most

New Delhi/Ranchi, Nov 27 (IANS) Unhappiness with the Chief Minister is an issue topmost among voters in the Jharkhand Assembly polls, according to the IANS-CVoter Jharkhand opinion poll.

As Jharkhand goes to the polls in a five-phased election from November 30 to December 20, the issues of employment opportunities, doing business, the condition of roads, electricity, water supply are troubling voters.

A high of over 60 per cent eligible voters surveyed said “Yes” to the question “Do you want to change the Chief Minister immediately?”, while 37.7 per cent said “No”.

To a question on if they wanted a change in the state government immediately, 55.7 per cent voters said “Yes”, while 42.5 per cent said “No”.

Asked which party can solve the problems in a better manner, 38 per cent plumped for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, while 10.2 per cent felt the opposition Jharkhand Mukti Morcha can solve the issues. While 3.2 per cent felt the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha could solve the problem, 16.7 per cent eligible voters felt that “No party can solve this problem”, responses to the opinion poll showed.

A question on “Who do you hold responsible for this problem/issue?” saw 26 per cent voters hold the BJP state government responsible, with over 11 per cent holding the Chief Minister directly responsible.

However, the question “Best Candidate to be Chief Minister of your State?’ saw the most votes – 28 per cent, for current Chief Minister Raghubar Das of the BJP. Hemant Soren of the JMM was a close second with 22.7 per cent, Babulal Marandi of the JVM a close third with 21.9 per cent, and Arjun Munda of the BJP a distant fourth at 8.2 per cent.

The opinion poll was conducted during November across a sample survey of 8,923 eligible voters.

–IANS

rn/vd