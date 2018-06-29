Change of guard in Mumbai, Maharashtra police

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Senior IPS officer Subodh Jaiswal took over on Saturday as the new Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, in place of Datta Padsalgikar, who has been elevated as the new Maharashtra Director General of Police, an official said.

The high-level changes in the city and state police setup came after the retirement of DGP Satish Mathur on Saturday.

Jaiswal, 55, is an IPS officer of the 1985 batch and has previously served with the Research & Analysis Wing (RAW) and was on deputation with the Centre prior to his appointment to the top police post in Mumbai.

During his earlier stints in Mumbai, he was part of the crack team which investigated the ill-famed Telgi stamp-paper scam running into thousands of crores of Rupees which broke out in 2003, besides the Mumbai serial blasts in suburban locals trains in July 2006.

With a stint in the Intelligence Bureau (IB), Padsalgikar – an IPS officer of 1982 batch – is due for retirement on August 31, but is likely to get an extension for fixed two year term as DGP, as per a recent Supreme Court verdict.

