Changed Mallya LOC as no sufficient evidence for arrest: CBI

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The first lookout circular (LOC) against fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya for his detention at airports was changed as there was “no sufficient ground” for his arrest, a CBI source said on Tuesday.

“As he was a sitting member of Parliament and there was no warrant to arrest him, the agency realised the need for making correction in the LOC from ‘detention’ to ‘information’ to the CBI whenever he travelled abroad,” the source said.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials later wrote to the Immigration Department to seek modification in the LOC as “Mallya was cooperating” in the probe and the agency was still collecting evidence from banks, the source added.

The first LOC against the head of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines was issued on October 16, 2015. The second LOC was issued on November 24, 2015, the day Mallya returned from the United Kingdom.

The source said that Mallya even after the issuance of the notice continued to provide documents and answer questions from the agency.

Mallya appeared thrice for questioning and made foreign trips four times after the new LOC was issued, he said.

Mallya left India on March 2, 2016, and faces charges of defrauding banks to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore.

He is currently in London where a court finished hearing on India’s extradition case against him on Wednesday and is due to pronounce its verdict on December 10.

