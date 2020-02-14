‘Changing of Guard’ ceremony by Mumbai police from May 1

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Maharashtra Police will introduce a ‘Changing of Guard’ protocol at the state police HQ here on the lines of a similar and world-famous ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Monday.

The protocol will be witnessed from May 1 – Maharashtra Day – at the state police HQ complex in south Mumbai, close to the Gateway of India.

The ‘Changing of Guard’ at Buckingham Palace is a colourful, spectacular and elaborate affair lasting nearly 45 minutes on certain days every week which is watched and photographed with great enthusiasm by both British and tourists from around the world.

Deshmukh said a similar treat – with a parade and police band playing to mark the ‘Changing of guard’ from one shift to another – would be available for both domestic and international travelers at the State Police Headquarters complex.

The announcement came after Deshmukh and Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray paid at the visit to the Directorate General of Police and finalized the proposal with the top police officials.

The Police Department will also set up a ‘Martyrs Gallery’ at the DGP Office as a tribute and an added tourist attraction.

Tourism Department officials informed that the ‘Changing of Guard’ ceremony would also be popularised among the local and global tourists through various media to ensure maximum take advantage of it.

India currently has one ‘Changing of Guard’ ceremony – at at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi, as well as the daily ‘Retreat’ ceremony at the India-Pakistan at Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab, which are watched and photographed by thousands.

–IANS

qn/vd