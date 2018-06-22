Channing Tatum enjoys date with daughter

Los Angeles, June 26 (IANS) Actor Channing Tatum was spotted hanging out with his five-year-old daughter Everly here and treating her to a fun-filled day of face painting.

Tatum was seen taking Everly, whom he shares with his former wife Jenna Dewan, to an outdoor festival in Los Feliz on Sunday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The “21 Jump Street” star wore a plaid shirt, denim pants, and sneakers as he carried his only child on his shoulders.

Enjoying some bonding time with her father, Everly sported a rainbow painted on her face from the festival activities.

On Thursday, Tatum reunited with Dewan to take Everly to a class.

