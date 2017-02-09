Channing Tatum to launch his own vodka line

Los Angeles, Feb 10 (IANS) Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is launching his own brand of vodka called Born and Bred.

“On the inside label, once you drink it down, or if you get your eye really close to the bottle, it says, ‘Cross my heart and hope for mischief’. That’s just what I want when I pour myself a drink. I want to just cause a little havoc, get into some trouble, get into some safe, manageable mischief,” Tatum told Bon Appetit magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The 36-year-old star came up with the idea for the spirit line after going on a quest to find a “good American vodka” with his friend.

He said: “It was me and my buddy Jack, we were just sitting around drinking one day and he was like, ‘Why are all vodkas foreign and from somewhere cold? I would like an American vodka!’ This was before Titos became what Titos is. We had no intention of jumping into the business at all. We just drank vodka. That was it. From there we went on a search.

“We wanted to find a good American vodka. We tried 25 or so and we really only liked about three. Grand Teton became our favourite. It just tasted better, different than any vodka that was on the top shelf. There was a smooth taste to it, like a cool feeling in your mouth. The aftertaste doesn’t burn. That’s the difference.”

Tatum is not surprised by his new venture because every part of his life has been “shocking”.

“I’m a stripper that became an actor that I guess is working in vodka. Nothing surprises me anymore. It’s all shocking. Every day I wake up and I have a pinch-yourself reality moment,” he said.

