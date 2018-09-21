Channing Tatum wants to experience ‘Smallfoot’ with daughter

Los Angeles, Sep 26 (IANS) Actor Channing Tatum feels “Smallfoot” is a clever story, and he would like to experience it with his daughter Everly.

“I love stories and myths, and I thought the way the filmmakers role-reversed the Bigfoot myth was really clever,” Tatum said in a statement to IANS.

“Also, I grew up on ‘Looney Tunes’ and the Warner Bros. style of animation and physical comedy. I miss Wile E. Coyote, Bugs Bunny, and Tom and Jerry. So, when I heard about the plans for ‘Smallfoot’ and how it would pay homage to that ‘Looney Tunes’ style and comedy, I thought it could be a lot of fun,” he added.

“Smallfoot” follows the story of a Yeti who sets out to prove humans are real. Tatum has given voice to the Yeti character Migo. Warner Bros Pictures is releasing the film in India on Friday.

“I want to experience this film with my daughter. But I know I’m going to have to trick her into seeing this with me because she doesn’t like anything I appear in. I’ve got a plan to make sure she sees ‘Smallfoot’. I’m not telling her that I’m in the movie.”

