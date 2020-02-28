Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Har Har Mahadev’ outside court

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ reverberated outside the courtroom on Wednesday pursuant to hearing on an anticipatory bail application moved by suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain.

Hussain, who is absconding, has been in the eye of a major controversy for his alleged involvement in the recent violence in Delhi’s northeast area and the killing of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer whose body was recovered from a drain near his house.

Anticipating arrest, Hussain had moved a bail application on Tuesday.

After hearing his application on Wednesday, District and Session Judge Sudhir Kumar Jain directed concerned SIT officer probing the case, to come with the case file and posted the matter for Thursday at 12.30 p.m.

Following the pronouncement of order, a flurry of advocates chanted the slogans outside the courtroom.

The police had registered a case against Hussain under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on a complaint filed by deceased IB staffer’s father.

He was also suspended by Delhi’s ruling AAP last week for his alleged involvement in the violence and murder.

He has, however, denied any involvement in the riots or the murder of the IB staffer.

–IANS

aka/skp/