Chanu maintains 8th spot in Olympic qualification rankings

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Former world champion Mirabai Chanu on Thursday remained static at the eighth spot in the Olympic qualifiers ranking list, which was released by the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

Chanu, who competes in the 49kg category, has amassed 2966.6406 ranking points so far.

To qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, a weightlifter should feature in an event at least in each of the three periods of six months spread over November 2018 to April 2020.

Chanu, who recovered from a back injury which had halted her progress in 2018, came up with some spirited performances in 2019 as the 25-year-old lifted 86kg in snatch and a personal best of 113kg in clean and jerk, for a total of 199kg at the Asian Championships in April last year. She however, missed a bronze medal by a very small margin.

In the World Championship in September 2019, Chanu broke the 200kg mark by lifting a total of 201kg.

She ended 2019 after winning the gold at the Qatar International Cup – an Olympic qualifying silver level event.

