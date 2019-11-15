Chaos in Kerala Assembly as Cong protests attack on legislator

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 20 (IANS) It was chaos in the Kerala Assembly on Wednesday as angry opposition legislators jumped on to the speaker’s dais forcing the speaker to stop the proceedings of the House for a while.

The Opposition was up in arms right from the start of the Question Hour as they were demanding a discussion on the way their colleague and Congress legislator Shafi Parambil was roughed up by the police on Tuesday when he was trying to calm down activists of the student wing of the Congress, the Kerala Students Union (KSU), who were on a protest before the assembly.

The Opposition converged on the floor of the Assembly showing the blood stained dress of Parambil, demanding that this issue be taken up first.

But Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan said he will give them time for it during zero hour which the opposition refused to accept and started shouting slogans, but the Question Hour went ahead.

Raising the issue during the zero hour, Congress legislator V.T. Balram said that his colleague was badly beaten up by the police even after coming to know that he was a legislator and was only trying to pacify the agitated KSU activists.

“The police officials should be suspended with immediate effect ,” demanded Balram.

“This clearly shows the attitude of the Kerala Police headed by Vijayan. His police and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s police are one and the same and they are asked to target all those who are against the respective governments. Your own legislator – Eldo Abraham of the Communist Party of India – was also recently beaten up by the police and this shows the attitude of the police who dance to the tunes of their masters and it’s not acceptable,” said Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

After this when the speaker continued with the business of the day, angry opposition members shouting slogans marched to the well of the House. Four Congress legislators reached the dais of the speaker, forcing him to adjourn the House.

When the speaker returned, with the opposition still in protest mode, he rushed through the listed business and adjourned the House for the day.

He also expressed his displeasure at the conduct of the opposition legislators and is expected to take some action, even though Thursday is the last day of the present session.

