Chapecoense withdraw from Benfica friendly

Rio de Janeiro, June 15 (IANS) The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has rejected a request by Chapecoense to participate in a friendly against Benfica next month.

The Portuguese champions had invited the tragedy-hit club from southern Brazil to compete in the annual Eusebio Cup in Lisbon on July 22, reports Xinhua news agency.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Chapecoense said it was forced to withdraw from the fixture due to Brazilian Serie A commitments.

Chapecoense are due to play Santos away on July 19 before a home clash against Vitoria four days later.

As many as 71 people died, including 19 Chapecoense players and all of the club’s coaching staff, when their chartered plane crashed into a hillside in Colombia last November.

The Brazilian side are still awaiting approval from the CBF to take part in friendlies against Roma and Barcelona.

–IANS

