Chargesheet in minor’s rape filed within week in Punjab

Chandigarh, June 4 (IANS) Acting swiftly on the orders of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Punjab Police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against the accused in the Dhuri school minor’s rape case, within a week of the incident that had sent shock waves across the state.

The challan was filed in the court of Sessions Judge Sangrur, immediately after the DNA test report on accused Kamal Kumar was received from FSL Mohali.

Kumar was arrested on May 26 soon after the Dhuri police received a complaint from Civil Hospital Dhuri regarding the sexual assault of a five-year-old school girl.

Medical examination of the victim was carried out and her swab samples, blood samples, clothes etc were sent to the FSL Mohali.

Kumar, who was arrested the same day, was remanded in police custody the next day, when members of the school management Tarsem Chand, Jiwan kumar Jain and incharge of the school Babita Rani, were also arrested.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Superintend of Police Gurmeet Singh was formed under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police of Sangrur.

During investigation, SIT added offences under Section 201 IPC, and Juvenile Justice AcT 2015.

The SIT obtained one day police remand of the management members and also visited the crime scheme.

A site map was prepared and various documents were taken into police custody, along with the victim’s clothes, birth record, admission record, and parent-teacher meeting record.

The mobile phone of the accused was also taken into custody.

