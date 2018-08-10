Chargsheet against Kejriwal, 12 AAP MLAs in CS ‘assault’ case

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Nearly six months after the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, Delhi Police on Monday named Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs as accused in its chargesheet.

The chargesheet, filed in the Patiala House Court before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, also names Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

“On February 20, a case was registered on a complaint of Prakash. After completion of the investigation and upon collection of evidence on record, a chargesheet has been filed in the court,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harinder Singh said.

The court will take cognizance of the chargesheet, filed on the basis of investigation conducted on the complaint of Anshu Prakash, on August 25.

The accused, charged under 13 sections, may get a maximum of a seven-year jail term if found guilty.

The accused have been charged under IPC sections — 186 (obstructing a public servant), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant for doing his duty), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant to discharge his duties).

In the chargesheet, the police have charged the accused of insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation, criminal conspiracy, punishment of abetment and unlawful assembly among others.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta demanded Kejriwal’s and Sisodia’s resignation. “They have lost right to continue in their high offices and govern Delhi,” Gupta said.

However, in a joint statement, Delhi cabinet ministers Gopal Rai, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Imran Hussain called the chargesheet “bogus” and “politically motivated”.

Stating that the chargesheet was based on “imaginary and false allegations”, the ministers termed it a “witch-hunt against the Delhi government”.

“It is the latest example of the central government’s ongoing unprecedented witch-hunt against the Delhi government, elected with the highest-ever mandate in India’s electoral history,” the statement said.

The ministers claimed the chargesheet would be torn to shreds when put to legal scrutiny.

The Aam Aadmi Party called the case a “midnight conspiracy to defame the Delhi Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and 11 MLAs in a false and laughable case”.

“The AAP is of the clear view that Anshu Prakash, who has been associated with senior BJP leaders for long, was posted as Chief Secretary of Delhi with a sinister plan to paralyse the elected Delhi Government,” AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

“The concocted story of Anshu Prakash is a bundle of contradictory, false, misleading and defamatory statements and unnatural conduct,” he added.

The Delhi Chief Secretary in February had alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s residence on the night of February 19 where he had been called for a late-night meeting.

The case was filed the next morning and Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal were arrested and sent to judicial custody. Later, they were released on bail.

The police in May questioned Kejriwal and Sisodia for nearly three hours.

The alleged assault had triggered a bitter tussle between the Ministers and Delhi’s IAS officers, who refused to attend any meetings called by the Ministers for about four months.

