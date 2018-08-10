Chargsheet filed against Kejriwal, Sisodia in CS ‘assault’ case

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Delhi Police on Monday filed a chargesheet against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 11 other Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for allegedly assaulting Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash in February.

The chargesheet, filed in the Patiala House Court on the basis of investigation done on the complaint of Prakash, also names Amanatullah Khan, Prakash Jarwal, Nitin Tyagi, Rituraj Govind, Sanjeev Jha, Ajay Dutt, Rajesh Rishi, Rajesh Gupta, Madan Lal, Parveen Kumar and Dinesh Mohania.

“On February 20, a case was registered on the complaint of Prakash. After completion of the investigation and upon collection of evidence on record, a chargesheet has been filed in the court,” a Delhi Police official said.

The Chief Secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by AAP MLAs in the presence of Kejriwal at the Chief Minister’s residence here on the night of February 19, where he had been called for a late-night meeting.

