Charlie Sheen regrets Ashton Kutcher feud

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Actor Charlie Sheen says he regrets being “stupidly mean” towards Ashton Kutcher when he was replaced on “Two and a Half Men” by the latter.

Sheen was replaced by Kutcher in “Two and a Half Men” in 2011.

Sheen now says he should have been a lot nicer to Kutcher after he took over his part, reports nydailynews.com.

“I was stupidly mean to him because I overlooked the reality and difficulty of taking over a show,” Sheen said on “Kyle & Jackie O” radio show.

“Which I did, I took over ‘Spin City’ when Michael J. Fox was too sick to work, but no one ever put those two together… So, I should have been nicer,” he added.

–IANS

