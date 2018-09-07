Charlie Sheen wishes ex Denise Richards ‘nothing but happiness’

Los Angeles, Sep 11 (IANS) Actor Charlie Sheen is showing support for his ex-wife Denise Richards as he wished her and her new husband “nothing but happiness”.

Just two days after people.com exclusively announced that Richards and Aaron Phypers were engaged, the two tied the knot on Saturday during an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California.

Though a representative for the 53-year-old actor Sheen, who was married to Richards, 47, from 2002-06, told Entertainment Tonight that he did not attend the nuptials, he wished both Richards and her new husband “nothing but happiness!”

Sheen and Richards share two daughters: Sam, 14, and Lola, 13.

–IANS

nv/