Charlize Theron has simple skincare routine

Los Angeles, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Charlize Theron deliberately keeps her morning skincare routine simple to fit in with her motherhood duties like getting her children up for school and making their packed lunches.

“We wake up really early in my house – 5:45 a.m. I’m a single mom trying to get two kids ready, pack the lunch boxes, and not miss the bus. When I wake up I just rinse my face and put on sunscreen,” Theron told Harper’s Bazaar.

The 43-year-old actress has a very strict exercise regime and has said she tells her children she works out so she can “make sure her heart works for a very, very long time”.

She said: “When I leave to go exercise, my kids will say, ‘Where are you going?’ I tell them that I’m going someplace to make sure my heart works for a very, very long time! I’m always calculating my activity.

“If I haven’t been moving a lot, I can’t eat a lot. Or maybe it’s a cheat day. But I’m honest with myself.”

Theron always puts on fragrance before the leaves the house and sees it as her “slice of luxury”.

–IANS

dc/rb