Charvi Saraf joins ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) “Naagin 3” actress Charvi Saraf will play actress Erica Fernandes’ sister in the “Kasautii Zindagii Kay” show.

She will be seen recreating the role, which was played by actress Kishwer Merchant in the original series.

“I feel thrilled to be a part of this iconic love story. I grew up watching this, so it’s nostalgic. I’m playing Shivani, who is Prerna’s (Erica) sister. She is a bubbly dreamy girl, aspiring to become an actress,” Charvi said in a statement.

Actor Parth Samthaan essays the role of Anurag in the new version of the romantic show.

Charvi had earlier featured in TV shows like “Ek Duje Ke Vaaste” and “Woh Apna Sa”.

–IANS

