Cheat impersonating as employee in SDM office held

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) The police on Friday arrested a cheat who allegedly impersonated himself as employee in the office of Sub-Divisional Magistrate and cheated a businessman of Rs 1.60 lakh in the name of selling old vehicles lying in the office at east Delhi, a police officer said.

“The accused identified as Satnam Singh, 45, is a resident of Shakarpur. He was arrested from his hideout in east Delhi with the help of technical surveillance,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Jasmeet Singh said.

“The accused on April 12 cheated a businessman, Jaspal Singh, after impersonating himself as an employee of the SDM office in Laxmi Nagar. Satnam Singh duped Jaspal Singh after promising him to sell old vehicles lying in the SDM office,” Singh said.

“He later switched off his phone after taking a huge sum. Jaspal Singh filed a complaint against the accused at Laxmi Nagar police station,” the DCP added.

“During investigation, Satnam Singh was identified with the help of CCTV footage of the spot,” said the police officer.

–IANS

sp/prs