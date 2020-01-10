Cheating case: 3-day police remand for IAF officer, friend

Bhopal, Jan 13 (IANS) Wing Commander Kuldeep Waghela and dentist Chandresh Shukla, who were nabbed for posing as Home Minister Amit Shah and his assistant and calling up Governor Lalji Tandon to seek help for Shukla’s appointment as vice-chancellor, were on Monday remanded in police custody for three more days.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force officials have arrived in Bhopal to make enquiries about Wing Commander Waghela’s involvement in the case. The STF is maintaining a discreet silence on the issue. The two are being grilled in police custody, said Superintendent of Police Special Task Force (STF) Rajesh Bhadoria.

Waghela impersonated as Amit Shah and recommended Shukla’s name to the Governor for the post of vice-chancellor of the Jabalpur-based Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU), he said.

Both the accused were in the age group of 35 to 40 years, he said, adding that Baghela worked as the aide-de-camp (ADC) to former MP Governor Ramnaresh Yadav for three years.

Other crimes of facilitating work fraudulently have so far not been revealed in the investigations. But nothing could be ruled out at the moment, said Bhadoria.

He said Chandresh became friends with Kuldeep Waghela during his visits at the Governor house when Waghela was posted as ADC. Waghela was later posted at Air Force Headquarters. After Chandresh applied for the post of Vice Chancellor he contacted Waghela and they hatched the plan to contact to contact Governor Tandon.

The Facebook of Chandresh is filled with photographs with leaders of political parties and he is currently working as professor with a private dental college.

–IANS

naidu/prs