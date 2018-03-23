Check out cut, clarity before investing in diamonds

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Before you invest your hard earned money in diamonds, it is essential to cross check the cut, its clarity and colour, experts suggest.

Leshna Shah, Creative Head at Aurelle, Prakshi Sharma, Creative Head at Prakshi Fine Jewellery and Rajesh Tulsiani, Director at Dwarkadas Chandumal Jewellers, have listed a few nitty-gritties that should be followed:

* Cut: Cut is an important factor determining the beauty of a diamond. Cut includes the proportions, polish and symmetry and these influence the brilliance, fire and scintillation of a diamond. According to Gemological Institute of America standards, a round diamond is graded on its cut, polish and symmetry features separately.

* Clarity: This reflects the purity of a diamond or the inclusions and blemishes in a diamond.

The grade of FL means flawless, this will be a very expensive diamond. The scale continues down to IF, VVS1, VVS2, VS1, VVS2, VS1, VS2, S11 and S12.

* Carat: The weight of diamonds is measured in carats and it denotes the size of a diamond.

* Colour: While diamonds can be found in almost every colour of the rainbow, colourless diamonds remain the most popular.

* Stone shape: An important point from the wearer’s perspective. You have quite a few options to choose from. Think about what will suit your partner.

* Buy back: Most jewellers offer a buy back guarantee today so we suggest that you look out for it. That lends stability, protection and a seal of guarantee to your purchases.

* Finish: Look out for the make and finish of the jewellery and see that it is flawlesS. It will favour you in the long run.

* Certification: Before buying any diamond make sure that it is International Gemological Institute or GIA certified and one should enquire about the buy-back policy on a written and properly sealed document.

* Who is your jeweller is as important as what you are buying. Although, jewellery shopping is an emotional affair, one needs to be cautions while selecting a jewellery or brand.

