Checking corruption vital to creating new India: President

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that eradicating corruption was the foremost condition for creating a new India.

The President was addressing the Vigilance Awareness Week 2018 function organised by the Central Vigilance Commission here. The theme of this year’s event is ‘Eradicate Corruption – Build a New India’.

Kovind emphasised that the confidence of people that decisions and actions were being undertaken with transparency, accountability and fairness must continuously be enhanced.

Adoption of digital systems had also helped contain corruption, the President said. Loopholes that could lead to misuse of public money were being addressed, he added.

