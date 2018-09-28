Chef Prue Leith uses out of date food

London, Sep 30 (IANS) Renowned international chef Prue Leith revealed that she has a habit of using ‘out of date’ ingredients while baking the food items.

In an interview with The Daily Star, the 78-year-old chef didn’t mind admitting using the old products and doing ‘sniff test’ on her food.

Great British Bake Off star said: “I just sniff the things and I use them. I’ll put them in a decent temperature, hopefully it’ll just kill the bugs.Some people think it’s disgusting.”

Earlier, Leith made headlines when she was left red-faced after prematurely lifting the lid on the results of last year’s final which saw Sophie Faldo crowned the winner.

The results for the 2017 final, which saw 7.7 million viewers tune in, was prematurely revealed in a Twitter gaffe by chef Prue, who quickly deleted her too-early congratulatory tweet after the mistake had been made.

She later blamed her mistake on the time difference as she was in Bhutan at the time, which is five hours ahead of the UK and apologised to loyal GBBO fans, admitting: ‘I f*** up’.

