Chelsea agree to loan midfielder Bakayoko to AC Milan

London, Aug 14 (IANS) Chelsea FC agreed on Tuesday to loan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko to AC Milan for one football season, with the Italian football club having an option to buy the young French international in the summer of 2019.

Bakayoko leaves the London club 12 months after his arrival from AS Monaco and after learning that Chelsea’s new coach Maurizio Sarri had decided not to include him in next season’s team, reports Efe.

“The 23-year-old now makes the temporary switch to the Serie A side who are managed by Gennaro Gattuso and are competing in the Europa League this season,” the English club confirmed in a brief statement.

Bakayoko played 43 games in all competitions with Chelsea, including 34 as a starter, and scored three goals.

He helped Chelsea win the FA Cup final, when he played for 90 minutes against Manchester United at Wembley. He was part of Monaco’s side which won the French Ligue 1 title in the 2016-17 season. They also reached the Champions League semi-finals in the same season.

Bakayoko was not at Chelsea’s league opening 3-0 victory over Huddersfield Town and his departure was virtually certain after the arrival of midfielders Jorginho from Napoli and Mateo Kovacic on loan to Chelsea from Real Madrid.

According to Milan’s website, Bakayoko will be presented to the media on Friday.

