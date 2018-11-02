Chelsea beat BATE 1-0 in Europa League

Minsk (Belarus), Nov 9 (IANS) Visiting English Premier League giants Chelsea beat BATE Borisov 1-0 in the fourth round of the group stage of the Europa League football tournament.

At the Borisov Arena on Thursday evening, Olivier Giroud scored the winner for Chelsea in the 53rd minute, gifting the six-time English Premier League champions the fourth consecutive win in the group stage, Xinhua reported.

On October 26, Chelsea beat BATE in London 3-1.

BATE Borisov will play their next Europa League match in Group L on November 29 with Hungarian Vidi. Chelsea will face Greek club PAOK Athens.

