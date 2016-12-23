Chelsea confirm midfielder Oscar’s transfer to Shanghai SIPG

London, Dec 23 (IANS) Capital football club Chelsea announced that Brazilian attacking midfielder Oscar will join Chinese Super League (CSL) club Shanghai SIPG in January, it was announced on Friday.

“Chelsea Football Club and Shanghai SIPG have agreed terms for the permanent transfer of Oscar. The 25-year-old will join the Chinese Super League team at the beginning of the January transfer window,” Chelsea said on their website.

Oscar joined Chelsea from Internacional in the summer of 2012. During his four-year stint at the London club, he has made 203 appearances, scoring 38 goals and winning the English Premier League, the Europa League and the English Football League (EFL) Cup.

According to English media reports, Chelsea will earn above $60 million for the sale of Oscar, whose playing time has reduced since head coach Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation switch. Chelsea are now top of the table.

With this move to China, Oscar will also benefit financially as he will reportedly earn 400,000 pounds (around $490,000) per week.

He will be following a growing number of Brazil internationals to join Chinese clubs in recent years. Other Brazilians currently in the Shanghai SIPG squad are forwards Elkeson and Hulk, reports Xinhua.

Shanghai SIPG finished third in the Chinese Super League this year and last month appointed former Chelsea coach Andre Villas-Boas to replace Sven-Goran Eriksson.

–IANS

pur/bg