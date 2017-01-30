Chelsea, Hillary speak out against Trump’s travel ban

Washington, Jan 30 (IANS) Chelsea Clinton has joined mounting protests in New York City against US President Donald Trumps immigration ban, the media reported.

The former first daughter protested Trump’s refugee ban on Sunday, sending several tweets over the weekend suggesting she joined public gatherings to hammer the President for his controversial executive order, the New York Post reported on Monday.

“#NewYork #NoBanNoWall,” Chelsea said, including a picture of a protest.

“Yes. We will keep standing up for a country that matches our values and ideals for all,” Chelsea said in another tweet.

Hillary Clinton, Chelsea’s mom and the former Democratic presidential candidate, also spoke out against Trump over the weekend.

“I stand with the people gathered across the country tonight defending our values & our Constitution. This is not who we are,” Clinton, whom Trump defeated in the general election in November, said on Twitter.

This past weekend – only Trump’s second since being sworn into office on January 20 – was defined by chaos erupting at airports across the country as feds worked to implement an executive order that suddenly altered US immigration policy.

