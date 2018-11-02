Chelsea legend Drogba to visit India

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Indian fans will have a great opportunity to meet former English Premier League (EPL) club Chelsea star Didier Drogba when the Ivory Coast striker visits the national capital on November 23.

Global tyre giants Yokohama, the official partner of five-time EPL champions and current FA Cup holders Chelsea FC, on Friday announced that the unique event will give the fans an opportunity to experience a special Q&A with Drogba.

Having won 12 major club trophies during his two spells at the club (2004-2012 and 2014-15), Drogba on Friday put an end to his long and storied career after playing in North America’s second-tier United Soccer League Cup final, in which his side, Phoenix Rising, fell 0-1 to Louisville City.

Excited at his visit to India, Drogba said: “I am very excited to visit Delhi with Chelsea and their partners, Yokohama. I’m really looking forward to seeing as many of the Chelsea fans in Delhi as possible.”

Drogba announced in March after turning 40 that this season would be his last.

With the Blues he won four EPL titles, four FA Cups, two FA Community Shield trophies and one UEFA Champions League title.

The Ivorian star also had a great international career with 105 matches, appearing for his national team in the FIFA World Cups of 2006, 2010 and 2014, in addition to participating in five Africa Cup of Nations, where the Ivory Coast was a runner-up in 2006 and 2012.

