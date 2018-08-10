Chelsea loans defender Kenneth Omeruo to Leganes

London, Aug 15 (IANS) Chelsea defender Kenneth Omeruo has signed a season-long loan deal with Leganes, the Premier League side announced on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Nigerian joined Chelsea in 2012 but has not played any official games with the Blues as they have opted to loan Omeruo out to teams in England, Turkey, the Netherlands and now to the Spanish side, reports Efe.

“Kenneth Omeruo will spend the 2018-19 season on loan at Leganes in the Spanish top flight,” Chelsea said in a club statement.

Last season, he joined Turkey’s Super Lig club Kasimpasa on a loan deal, his second season on loan from the Blues to the central-Istanbul Kasimpasa club, where he has taken part in a total of 54 matches, scored one goal and had one assist.

–IANS

kk/bg