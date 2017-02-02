Chelsea thanks ‘legend’ Ivanovic for wonderful 9-year career

London, Feb 2 (IANS) English football club Chelsea has confirmed the departure of Serb Branislav Ivanovic to Zenit St. Petersburg after “a wonderful nine-year Chelsea career”, describing him as a “legend”.

“Branislav Ivanovic has today joined Zenit St Petersburg following a wonderful nine-year Chelsea career, during which time he became an integral member of the side and scored many important goals as we won eight major trophies,” the London side said on its official website on Wednesday, reports Efe.

The Serbian defender signed a two-and-a-half season contract with the Russian side, to which he arrives free after wearing the Chelsea jersey 377 times.

Ivanovic, 32, who arrived in London in January 2008 from Lokomotiv Moscow, won two Premier League titles, one Champions League, three FA Cups, one Europa League and one League Cup with Chelsea.

“Ivanovic will be best remembered for his last-gasp header which clinched the Europa League trophy in 2013, but his overall contribution during the club’s most successful years cannot be overstated and he departs as a true Chelsea legend,” added the club’s statement.

