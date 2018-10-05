Chelsea’s Hazard admits childhood ambition to play for Real Madrid

London, Oct 8 (IANS) Chelsea’s Belgium international forward Eden Hazard has again raised doubts over his future by admitting his childhood dream was to play for Real Madrid.

Hazard was allegedly a target for Real Madrid over the summer following his outstanding performances in the World Cup finals in Russia. The 27-year-old has two years left on his contract with Chelsea and the club are thought to be prepared to offer him a new deal of around 300,000 pounds (391,000 US dollars) a week, reports Xinhua news agency.

Speaking in an interview published in the UK press on Monday, Hazard insisted he was happy at Chelsea and had no intention of trying to force through a move to Madrid as his former teammate Thibaut Courtois did this summer.

“I don’t want that. I want what’s good for me, but I want what’s good for the club because the club has given me everything. I don’t want to say: ‘Yes, I am signing a new contract’ and then in the end I don’t end up signing. So I will see,” he commented.

Hazard openly admitted he wasn’t certain what was the right decision to make.

“Sometimes in my head, I wake up in the morning and think I want to go. Sometimes I think I want to stay. It is a hard decision. It is my future. I am 27 and I will turn 28 in January,” he said.

The forward believes he is in the best form of his life and admitted there is one club he has always wanted to play for – Real Madrid.

“I am playing good football at the moment. Real Madrid is the best club in the world. I don’t want to lie today. It is my dream since I was a kid. I was dreaming about this club. We will see. I don’t want to talk about this every day. I don’t have time but we will talk about my future soon. I think so,” he concluded.

–IANS

kk/bg